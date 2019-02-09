Four Fellas at Barn's Jazz Afro Sundays this weekend

Nelson Mandela Bay group the Four Fellas will sing at the Barn Theatre on the Opera House’s new Jazz Afro Sundays programme this weekend.

The quartet in Sunday’s show are Lubabalo Luzipo, Loyiso Mali, Sizwe Yaze and Kholisile Kotla Booi, who is replacing Matsha in this show.

Known for his keyboard talents, Luzipo started learning classical piano at an early age and has since performed at the opening of Parliament in SA and abroad.

Songwriter and performer Phindile “Brown Sugah” Matsha is a founding member of the Four Fellas but he is unavailable this weekend so Booi is stepping in.

Tenor Booi has performed at the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival and appeared on SABC2’s Gospel Time.

East London-born vocalist and bass guitarist Sizwe Yaze is another multitalented musician. Raised in a musical family in Port Elizabeth, Yaze developed as a singer and songwriter during his school days and has since then been composing and arranging music.

Neo-soul singer Loyiso Mali, fondly known as “Lume”, rounds off the quartet. This professional photographer is also a songwriter and arranger who is influenced by gospel and jazz.

The show is at 5pm, with a cash bar open from 4pm. Tickets are R70 (R50 for pensioners).

Further information from Cingiwe Skosana, cingiwe.skosana@gmail.com, 041-586-2256, 061-996-0200, or Nomgcobo Mkize, nomgcobomkize@gmail.com