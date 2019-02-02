'Rent' wins show of the year at PE awards night
Showtime senior award winners announced at Pemads Little Theatre
The joint Pemads and Platform Productions presentation of Rent won Showtime Show of the Year at the Pemads Little Theatre at the Little Theatre on Friday night. The Broadway Musical scooped the Woodlands Dairy trophy at the annual Showtime awards ceremony, with the junior winners having been announced earlier this week.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.