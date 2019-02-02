'Rent' wins show of the year at PE awards night

Showtime senior award winners announced at Pemads Little Theatre

The joint Pemads and Platform Productions presentation of Rent won Showtime Show of the Year at the Pemads Little Theatre at the Little Theatre on Friday night. The Broadway Musical scooped the Woodlands Dairy trophy at the annual Showtime awards ceremony, with the junior winners having been announced earlier this week.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.