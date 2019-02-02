Looking for family of patient

Social workers at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital are looking for the family of a man who has been in the hospital for some time.

Social worker Lamees Majiedt said the man might be named Gert Mil, but they were not sure.

He was first hospitalised at Livingstone Hospital and later transferred to Provincial.

“He understands Afrikaans and English and he might be from Kirkwood,” she said.

“We estimate him to be in his early fifties, but he cannot communicate so we have been unable to find an address or the contact details of family members,” she said.

Anybody who can help track down his family can phone Majiedt on 041 405 2609 or 041 405 2576.