UK mum and sons trek up Mount Kilimanjaro
Lindsay Hawdon took her two boys up Africa’s highest mountain
Everyone was cold and sick but the view at the summit of Kilimanjaro was worth it for Lindsay Hawdon and her two boys. ’Where is it?” Orly, my 12-year-old, asked, squinting up through a veil of low cloud. We still hadn’t seen Kilimanjaro. My two boys and I had set off from Machame Gate early that morning, through the jungle, dwarfed beneath sycamores and twisted juniper trees draped with silver moss.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.