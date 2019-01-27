UK mum and sons trek up Mount Kilimanjaro

Lindsay Hawdon took her two boys up Africa’s highest mountain

Everyone was cold and sick but the view at the summit of Kilimanjaro was worth it for Lindsay Hawdon and her two boys. ’Where is it?” Orly, my 12-year-old, asked, squinting up through a veil of low cloud. We still hadn’t seen Kilimanjaro. My two boys and I had set off from Machame Gate early that morning, through the jungle, dwarfed beneath sycamores and twisted juniper trees draped with silver moss.

