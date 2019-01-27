Tips for when your partner suffers from depression

Mo and Phindi give advice on how to help your loved one

For the greater part of 2018, we had been seeing a couple where the husband was suffering from depression. He used to be very successful in his career but decided to resign to pursue business in the same line of work. A year into his business, which wasn’t making any profit, he ran out of capital. Eight months later he decided to close the business, having sunk deep into debt.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.