Your Weekend

Widow of slain cop tells of heartbreak at emotional memorial service

By Siyabonga Sesant - 26 January 2019

A courageous fallen hero. That is how Constable Dwane Kemp’s colleagues in the police service will remember the 31-year-old.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

'We'll pay him R10-million a month': Former Bosasa's CFO offer to replace Gavin ...
Shark caught near Maitland

Most Read

X