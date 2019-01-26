Discipline top priority for CEO
New Chippa executive already ringing changes
New Chippa United CEO Morgan Mammila wants discipline within the structures of his Absa Premiership soccer side, among many other things up his sleeve. The 41-year-old former SAPS investigating officer joined the Port Elizabeth professional side two weeks ago and has already made dramatic changes.
