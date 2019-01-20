Chippa United's Zitha Macheke living his dream
Player feels fortunate to have made it into professional league at just 20
Chippa United’s Zitha Macheke, who celebrated his 25th birthday earlier in January, has reflected on his career so far and the Absa Premiership season at hand.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.