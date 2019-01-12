Loerie man finally arrested for fatal stabbing more than five years ago
After more than five years of managing to evade police arrest, a Loerie resident has finally been arrested and brought to book for allegedly fatally stabbing a man in 2013.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.