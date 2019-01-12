Bay playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni had a great 2018
Cultural activist has a busy 2019 in store
For Port Elizabeth playwright and actor Xabiso Zweni 2018 was the year to reap the fruit of his labour and, although he already has plans for 2019, he feels it was too “big” a year to surpass as yet. Since delivering his first-ever performance in grade 9 at Victoria Park High School 17 years ago, Zweni has over the years quietly and consistently grown into one of PE’s most influential actors and activists in the drama and theatre space.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.