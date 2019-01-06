‘East Cape must now target 80%’
MEC wants pass rate to maintain upward trajectory
Having ventured into the unfamiliar territory of the 70% matric pass rate, officials agree the department now faces the most daunting task yet – maintaining the unprecedented height and improving on the achievements of the class of 2018.
