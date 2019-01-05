Young artist award-winners look at 2019
National Arts Festival stars reflect on their past year
The National Arts Festival asked a few of the outgoing 2018 Standard Bank Young (SBYA) Artists about their experiences – and finds out what they’re up to next. Jemma Kahn, Theatre Making The Borrow Pit as Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) for Theatre 2018 was the perfect experience. There wasn’t a single asshole along the way – not in administration, production or creation.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.