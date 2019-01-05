Why Nelson Mandela Bay is top of the matric pops
District notches up highest pass rate, more bachelor degree passes and highest percentage of distinction passes
Not only did Bay matriculants achieve the highest pass rate of any teaching district in the Eastern Cape (76.1%), but they also got more bachelor degree passes (36.5%) as well as the highest percentage of distinction passes (4.9%).
