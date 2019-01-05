Search on for missing teenager

Port Elizabeth police are looking for a teenager who left her Booysen Park home on December 31 and failed to return.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was seeking help from residents in tracing Maria Goliath, 17.

She left her foster parents’ home in Chatty 12, Booysen Park, at about midday, saying she was going to a hair salon. She waswearing a green T-shirt, grey tights and white Nike sandals.

Anyone with information can contact detective sergeant Luzuko Pehlo on 082 565 0155.