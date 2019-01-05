France lifts a glass to more whisky

Gallic tipplers have more than 30 distilleries to choose from and another 30 lined up

Celebrated for champagne, claret and cognac, the French are not known for their savoir-faire in producing whisky – but that could be about to change. The French are seeking to exploit their winemaking expertise to make whiskies with distinctively Gallic aromas. The French knock back more whisky per head than any other nation, with the average consumption by an adult in France at 2.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.