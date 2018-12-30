DRINK

New Year bubbly cocktails

Make the night fizz with Angostura bitter’s recipes

When you think of New Year’s Eve, the first thing you think of is cracking open a bottle of bubbly at the stroke of midnight, right? Well, instead of just pouring a flute of sparkling wine or MCC, why not add a few dashes of this and that, along with some Angostura aromatic bitters, to create a cocktail that everyone will love? The concept of bitters goes back hundreds of years.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.