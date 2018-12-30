Can-do councillor Dean Biddulph bows out
Biddulph to follow new career path in US after 10 years of community service
From trying to change the flight path for airplanes coming into the Port Elizabeth Airport over Humewood, to getting frogs removed from a resident’s garden – these are some of the odd requests Nelson Mandela Bay ward 2 councillor Dean Biddulph will miss most about his job.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.