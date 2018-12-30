Bogus healers con man out of his pension
A former department of education employee has lost more than R770,000 after two bogus traditional healers allegedly conned the 56-year-old man.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.