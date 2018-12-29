Good news with big drop in petrol price

The new year will kick off with good news for motorists – a substantial drop in the petrol price.

The petrol price would decrease by R1.22/ on Wednesday, the energy department announced.

Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will go down by R1.53/ diesel (0.005% sulphur) by R1.55/ and paraffin by R1.23.

The AA said: “The main driver of these reductions has been sagging international petroleum prices, spurred on by the US, which is trending towards becoming a nett exporter of oil.”