Gino Fabbri links Centrestage Extravaganza
Annual show at the Boardwalk picks out highlights of 2018
The Centrestage Extravaganza, a traditional annual showcase celebration of highlights, best bits and spectacular musical moments from the Centrestage stable over the past year, will be staged at the Boardwalk Amphitheatre on Saturday December 29. Gino Fabbri will again act as the crazy and unpredictable MC, including extracts from his 2018 solo show, Laugh Lines, as well as his show with Ian von Memerty, Common and Class.
