ART

Creative Block a visual feast at GFI art gallery

Spier exhibition highlights Eastern Cape artists' portrait skills

The 2019 Creative Block exhibition at the GFI Art Gallery in Park Drive is a fabulous collection which highlights the portraiture talents of SA artists in particular, with many from the Eastern Cape. The Spier Arts Trust administers the Creative Block as an ongoing career development opportunity, inviting professional artists from all over the country to take part.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.