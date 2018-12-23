The surprising countries where tourism grew fastest in 2018

With less than 10 days to go until we bid farewell to 2018, it feels an opportune time to look at the countries that thrust themselves onto travel radars over the last 12 months – and those that slipped from the spotlight.

The story for several nations was one of continued recovery. Take Turkey. It endured a year to forget in 2015, when security concerns saw visitor numbers fall from 39.5 million to 30.3 million.

In 2017, it clawed back much of that ground, with 37.6 million overseas tourists exploring its ancient sites or flopping onto one of its beaches.

But 2018 looks certain to be its biggest yet, with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) forecasting 46 million visitors, an increase of 22.4%.

That’s based on figures up to and including September – the exact total won’t be known until early in 2019 – and it should be enough to see Turkey leapfrog the UK and Mexico to become the world’s sixth most visited country.

Tunisia is also resurgent. The terror attack in Sousse saw visitor numbers fall to 5.4 million in 2015.

They steadied to 5.7 million in 2016, rose to 7.1 million last year, and are expected to increase again to about 8.3 million for 2018 (up 16.9%).

But which was the world’s fastest-growing travel destination in 2018? As outlined above, the final figures will not be confirmed for a few months – but the majority of countries have supplied the UNWTO with data for the first nine months of the year.

Topping the chart for yearon-year growth is a South American nation that’s home to an Avenue of Volcanoes and a train journey called The Devil’s Nose. It’s Ecuador.