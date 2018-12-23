K9 unit shows teeth in Korsten

Port Elizabeth police have arrested three suspects believed to have been involved in separate criminal incidents.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, K9 unit members were patrolling Durban Road in Korsten in the early hours of Friday morning-when they noticed two men climbing out of a shop window with goods.

Naidu said as the police officials stopped, the suspects started running.

“The patrol dog tackled one suspect, about 20 years old, and he was arrested. He is expected to appear in court soon on a charge of housebreaking.

She said that stolen items, cutlery and light bulbs had been found in his possession.

In another incident, two attempted housebreaking suspects were arrested by Gelvandale police at about 1.30am on Friday.

It is alleged that the alarm at a retail shop in Durban Road was activated and Gelvandale police immediately responded.

“The suspects, aged 36 and 32, were arrested not far from the crime scene,” Naidu said.

They were detained on charges of attempted housebreaking and theft.

The suspects were expected to appear in court on the same day.

She said that the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit had arrested a 26-year-old attempted murder suspect after he handed himself over to police on Thursday.

The suspect handed himself over in relation to an incident on Sunday November 25.

A 20-year-old man who was attacked, was walking in Salt Lake when the suspect passed him.

“As he did so, he pulled out a firearm and [allegedly] shot the complainant in the stomach,” Naidu said.

She said that the incident was gang-related and the suspect had appeared in court on Friday.