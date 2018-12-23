HO HO HO! Santas graded

’Tis the season to be jolly and Father Christmases across the Bay are taking centre stage at shopping malls, spreading Christmas cheer and keeping the fire of imagination burning in the hearts of children of all ages.

But just who is the Father Christmas with the best belly, beard and laugh?

To find out, a Weekend Post team made its way to a number of malls to put them to the test.

All the father Christmases have upped their game in their attempt to be the most convincing Santa, along with sporting the best sleighs and jingle bells.

Winning 2018’s competition was Greenacres Shopping Centre’s Hugh Davidson, 66, who had a beard, outfit and a “ho ho ho” that immediately conjured up a feeling of child-like delight.

This is the second year in a row that Davidson has taken the title, with 2018’s look improved upon thanks to a hard look at how he rated against 2017’s contestants.

He said when he looked at 2017’s lineup of “men in red”, he realised he needed something “bespoke” to secure another win.

“Compared with the other Father Christmases, my belt buckle was one of the worst, so I decided to have my belt handmade,” he said.

Davidson not only poses as Santa Claus during Christmas time, but also raises funds for cancer awareness.

In 2018, he started his Santa for Cancer fundraiser at a Big Walk in November and has raised R10,000 so far.

However, with all his charm and energy, his beard still managed to scare one little girl, who by far preferred her drywors stick to Davidson's “ho, ho, ho” and Christmas bell.

A soft-hearted Santa, and this year’s first runner-up, Andy Endermann, 74, at Walmer Park Shopping Centre, said he hit a bit of a glitch on Monday when six young children cried non-stop.

“I had six children, one after the other, and they were all crying. It hurt me so much that I wanted to give up being Santa – thinking what did I do to make them cry so much?” Endermann said.

However, his love for the little ones got him out of bed and back on his Santa throne, listening to tall orders for Xboxes and other presents.