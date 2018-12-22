Nelson Mandela Bay municipality objects to Johan Mettler testifying
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, which lost millions of rands through the controversial IPTS debacle, has joined the fray opposing the testimony of suspended municipal manager Johan Mettler, who was to shed light how processes were allegedly flouted.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.