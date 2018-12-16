NMU confers honorary doctorate on Wits chancellor
Show integrity and choose your partners wisely, graduates told
This week, Nelson Mandela University’s faculty of business and economic sciences awarded Wits University chancellor Dr Judy Dlamini – one of SA’s most successful entrepreneurs – an honorary doctorate at its graduation ceremony.
