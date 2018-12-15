WIN
Win 2 copies of new cookery book on entertaining
Cape Town chef Karen Dudley gives festive season dinner party tips
Cape Town chef Karen Dudley gives festive season dinner party tips
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.