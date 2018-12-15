Legal Aid for perlemoen kingpin
Racketeering and perlemoen poaching kingpin Morné Blignault, sentenced in September to 20 years in jail, indicated to the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday that he will be applying for Legal Aid ahead of sentencing proceedings in a different case on similar charges.
