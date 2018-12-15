In search of serenity and adrenaline at Sundays River
Port Elizabeth's Chasing the Rainbow Dirsuwei family head for the sand dunes
Port Elizabeth's Chasing the Rainbow Dirsuwei family head for the sand dunes
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.