In the wake of four board resignations at the SABC this week‚ civil society lobby group the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has urged the government to stop interfering in the affairs of the public broadcaster.

“Outa is concerned with the resignations this week by SABC board members‚ some of whom have been pivotal in overturning reckless decisions made during the Hlaudi Motsoeneng years‚” Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage said.

The government announced on Thursday that four SABC board members had resigned – Krish Naidoo, Khanyisile Kweyama‚ John Mattison and Mathata Tsedu.

The board was appointed by former president Jacob Zuma in September 2017.

Eyewitness News reported on Thursday that the broadcaster’s interim board was being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit over the irregular awarding of a multibillion-rand contract.

“While Outa sympathises with those who face retrenchment‚ tough decisions need to be made to turn around the public broadcaster’s finances.

“We suggest that cuts are made where there were irregular appointments and to management salaries.”

The organisation accused the ANC of taking control of the public broadcaster ahead of 2019’s general elections.