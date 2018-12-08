Wife-killer gets 16 years in prison

Family of woman beaten to death with rock not happy with ‘light’ sentence but ‘must accept it to move on’

Manie de Goeda, 72, said after judge Irma Schoeman sentenced Dene Stebuys, 42, for the murder of his wife Marilyn, 36, that he was not happy with the jail term imposed.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.