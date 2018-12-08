Whole world in her hands
Eastern Cape beauty ascends the global stage
Thulisa Keyi, 26, was crowned Miss World SA at this year’s Miss South Africa ceremony and says the journey has been nothing short of amazing.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.