Your Weekend

Whole world in her hands

Eastern Cape beauty ascends the global stage

By Zizonke May - 08 December 2018

Thulisa Keyi, 26, was crowned Miss World SA at this year’s Miss South Africa ceremony and says the journey has been nothing short of amazing.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X