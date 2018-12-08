Your Weekend

Underwater hockey takes off

Bay hosts championships of a growing SA sport

By Amir Chetty - 08 December 2018

At least 200 players with a knack for underwater antics have descended on Port Elizabeth for the hosting of the 2018 Inter-Club Championships at the Newton Park swimming pool.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X