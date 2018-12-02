Cop tells court of shootout in mall heist

Testifying in the case against four men accused of staging the brazen July 2016 Fischer’s Jewellers heist and subsequent murder of an innocent man, Constable Lonwabo Mhauli said when he and Warrant Officer Zukisani Ntsikeni arrived at the Greenacres parking area, they saw at least three men running out of the building wielding guns.

