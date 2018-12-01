Win cookery books!

One lucky reader will win a hamper with all three of the books reviewed in Weekend Post on Saturday, December 1, which are: Tastes of Durban Go! Braai Time Dijo To enter, SMS the word COOKERYWIN to 41893 before noon on Monday December 3, followed by your name and surname. Winners will be drawn electronically and notified thereafter.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.