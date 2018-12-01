‘Unwell’ Zuma to put up fight

Former president Jacob Zuma cut a different figure from his usual charismatic self when he entered the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday morning.

Zuma, who faces fraud, corruption and racketeering charges, did not greet his loyal supporters as he took his seat.

He requested water before court proceedings began and remained restless as the state and his defence discussed the way forward. At times‚ the 76-year-old clutched his head.

Defence advocate Michael Hellens’s address to the court was interrupted by a member of his team‚ who informed him that Zuma was unwell, suffering from low blood pressure.

Afterwards, Hellens said the state was in for “a fight” when the matter went to court in May 2019.