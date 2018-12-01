Star line up for Buyel'Ekhya music festival in East London
Vusi Nova, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jonas Gwangwa, Zahara, Dumza Maswana, Busiswa, Shekhina and more
Vusi Nova, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jonas Gwangwa, Zahara, Dumza Maswana, Busiswa, Shekhina and more
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.