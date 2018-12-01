Judge stresses women’s rights as rapist of student gets life
The man, who was convicted earlier in November of the rape of a Nelson Mandela University student, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an additional 35 years by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Friday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.