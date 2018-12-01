From play-riding to champ
● Show jumper aims to use own experience to help kids
Rhaga credits his success in the sport, in which he has been involved since the age of 22, to Diane Snodgrass-Botes, owner at the family-run First For Horses Competitive Livery and Dealing Yard just off Sardinia Bay Road in Port Elizabeth.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.