Christmas organ recital for good cause
Feather Market Organ Society recital
The Feather Market Organ Society is presenting its annual Christmas charity concert in the Feather Market Centre on Thursday December 6.
The concert starts at 1pm and will last for 70 minutes.
The 2018 beneficiary will be the Quadriplegic and Paraplegic Association of the Eastern Cape.
Three Port Elizabeth organists, including Ciska Range and well-known author Annelie Botes will play selections of Christmas festive music on the Feather Market’s grand organ.
Pretoria pan flute player Neels Kruger, whose playing created a sensation at the venue two years ago, will perform several exciting works on the pan flute, including Joy to the World, The Holy City and Enter His Gates.
Two choirs – the Eastern Cape Children’s Choir and the Hemiola Chamber Choir – will sing Christmas favourites such as Silent Night and Somerkersfees, as well as other well-loved works, including the Halleluja Chorus, You’ll Never Walk Alone and The Lord Bless and Keep You.
The piano and organ duet of Erika Bothma and Albert Troskie will perform a brilliant arrangement of Angels fFom the Realm of Glory and the concert will also feature trumpet, violin and flute playing.
Admission is R50, with pensioners paying R40 and pupils R20. No advance bookings may be done and tickets will be sold at the door. Inquiries: Albert Troskie, 082-726-9595.