Christmas organ recital for good cause

The Feather Market Organ Society is presenting its annual Christmas charity concert in the Feather Market Centre on Thursday December 6.

The concert starts at 1pm and will last for 70 minutes.

The 2018 beneficiary will be the Quadriplegic and Paraplegic Association of the Eastern Cape.

Three Port Elizabeth organists, including Ciska Range and well-known author Annelie Botes will play selections of Christmas festive music on the Feather Market’s grand organ.