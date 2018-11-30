Children are invited to join the Christmas Adventures of Peter Pan and the Pirates on Santa’s Island at the Barn Theatre in the PE Opera House from Wednesday December 5 to Saturday December 8.

Director Marlene Pieterses promises that the children’s show will include dancing, singing and plenty of audience participation.

They will meet Montgomery, Father Christmas’ island manager and the problems he is having with the disappearance of special gifts from Santa’s tree and discover that the most loveable of all on the island could be the culprit, but it’s up to the children to help solve this mystery.

The bad, really bad Captain Hook and his pirates are on the island but nobody knows where to find them.

Peter Pan and Tinkelbell come to hear about this and decide to join Montgomery, Octavia the Octopus, Sebastian the Crab, Flounder the Guppy, Ariel and Little Mermaid, Pippa the Golden Penguin and Tommy Tuna to search for Captain Hook.

The cast includes Danielle Koning as Peter Pan, Arthur Daniels as Captain Hook and Montgomery, Brent Nomdoe is Tommy Tuna and Sebastian the Crab, Anneke Groenewald as Pippa the Penguin, Shauney Loggenberg plays Ariel and Tinkerbell and Ranique Roberts, who is making a comeback to the stage, as Octavia and Flounder.

Roberts is also the vocal coach, and Pieterse has adapted the script by David Fick.

Performances are as follows:

December 5: 2.30pm

December 6: 6.30pm

December 7: 2.30pm

December 8: 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Tickets are available from Nomgcobo Mkize at the PE Opera House, 041-586-2256 or 073-190-6769 and cost R100 each. An adult with three children will pay R150, a double ticket is R150, and R20 for one child.

Further information from Roberts, ranique@bigmouthentertainment.co.za, 074-754-1596.