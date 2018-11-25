Friends – and mortal enemies
Midas Three-Hour Endurance champs to race for Border 100 title
Friends Philip Weise and Dean Ball drove their way to victory in the Midas Three-Hour Endurance title race last weekend.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.