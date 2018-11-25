Connacht in the Kings’ cross-hairs
Connacht will have a target on their chests and be caught in the cross-hairs when the Isuzu Southern Kings take aim at the Irish outfit in a Guinness PRO14 clash at the Madibaz Stadium on Sunday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.