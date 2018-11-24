Snakes alive! It’s a python – and a croc

While snakeskin boots or a pair of Crocs would hardly raise an eyebrow during any routine police search, Eastern Cape police were left wide-eyed near the Lesotho border early on Friday when they discovered a large, live crocodile and a nearly 2m-long snake in the boot of a car.

