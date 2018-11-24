Richard Cock conducts hundreds of Bay musicians

Richard Cock will conduct combined choirs, an orchestra and soloists at his annual Christmas concert on Sunday November 25 starting at 2pm at the Weiss Memorial Church in Schauderville.

The event, organised by the Royal School of Church Music Eastern Cape, will feature a massed choir, including 300 pupils from northern area primary schools, and soloists Andiswa Makana and Nicholas Nicolaidis.

Makana is a dramatic soprano who was born and brought up in Port Elizabeth, and now lives in Germany, where she has been studying music.

Nicolaidis is a tenor who, at the age of 10, was the runner-up in the Golden Voice of South Africa singing competition run by the Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School. He will soon be moving to Canada.

In 2003, he won the South African Music Rights Organisation overseas scholarship award for singing and thus furthered his singing studies in London with professors from the Royal College of Music.

His voice may best be described as being a “lyric tenor” and he has a wide repertoire but specialises in oratorio, lieder and songs from the shows.