Your Weekend

PE's Galerie Noko holds double exhibition

Painter Khehla Chepape Makgato and ceramic artist Ludwe Mgolombane reflect life’s complexities

By Zamandulo Malonde - 24 November 2018

Painter Khehla Chepape Makgato and ceramic artist Ludwe Mgolombane reflect life’s complexities 

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

NMB Giants geared up to blitz Cape Town
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end

Most Read

X