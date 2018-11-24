PE's Galerie Noko holds double exhibition
Painter Khehla Chepape Makgato and ceramic artist Ludwe Mgolombane reflect life’s complexities
Painter Khehla Chepape Makgato and ceramic artist Ludwe Mgolombane reflect life’s complexities
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.