EATING OUT

Baakens Bistro a cosy new Port Elizabeth find

Restaurant takes the place of the Friendly Stranger in Upper Valley Road

There’s a cosy eatery in the Baakens that might be new but doesn’t feel like a stranger. The Friendly Stranger in Upper Valley Road is no more but in its place, in the same historical stone building, you’ll now find Baakens Bistro, which is every bit as laid-back and inviting as its predecessor. The new owners – business partners and friends Will Marais and Johan de Jager – are moving to Port Elizabeth from Rustenburg, where Will is a pastor and Johan the owner of a successful functions venue a...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.