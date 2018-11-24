Art is a Favour for Cansa

The Acqua branch of the Cape Women’s Agricultural Association (CWAA) is hosting an art exhibition titled Art is Favour at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday November 28 and 29, with the proceeds going to Cansa Eastern Cape.

“Fifty Eastern Cape artists have agreed to donate their time and talent with an original artwork 30cm x 30cm in size and in the medium of their choice,” CWAA Acqua branch organiser Natania Schmidt said.

“Artists are not remunerated or paid commission in any way or form. They ultimately do Cansa a favour with their art as all funds raised are in aid of Cansa EC” – hence the title of the exhibition.

There will be a silent written auction and art lovers will be able to bid on any artwork for as little as R150 up to R1,000 or whatever the budget allows. The person with the highest bid on any given artwork will be announced at a cocktail party on November 29.

“The artists were in no way prescribed or dictated to with regard to their creation. They were only expected to use the canvas provided and to donate the finished artwork to CWAA Acqua to be auctioned in aid of Cansa EC,” Schmidt said.

She said The CWAA Acqua saw cancer as “the illness of our time”, as one out of four South Africans would be touched by cancer it in their lifetimes, she said.

“More than 100,000 South Africans are diagnosed with cancer every year. “The survival rate is 6/10. Cansa needs all the help they can get to support cancer sufferers and their families.”

Exhibition hours are:November 28: 3 to 8pm, entry is R10; and November 29: 2 to 5pm, entry is R10.

The cocktail party, where winning bids will be revealed, will be at 6pm and tickets are R50 each. The PE Golf Club is in Westview Drive, Mill Park.