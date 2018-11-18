Your Weekend

Taxi drivers foil suspected robbers’ plan

By Gareth Wilson - 18 November 2018

A suspected cash-in-transit robber was arrested in Mthatha after a group of taxi drivers blocked the getaway vehicle from leaving a shopping complex.

