No birth right
Problems experienced by foreign children born in SA on agenda at global launch of Unesco special report
The refugee community faces another crisis after the department of home affairs signalled its intent to stop issuing birth certificates to foreign children born in SA.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.